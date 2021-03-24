Amazon: Intel Core i5-10400 for $145 free shipping w/ Prime

SPARTAN VI
Great value on mid-range chip for gaming and you don't have to give up an iGPU: https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i5-104...rds=10400&qid=1616564208&s=electronics&sr=1-1
This is even cheaper than Microcenter's price by $5: https://www.microcenter.com/search/...4294820689+4294820179&NTK=all&sortby=pricelow
Cheaper than Newegg by $25: https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i...e=10400-_-19-118-135-_-Product&quicklink=true
Cheaper than BH by $20: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...bx8070110400_core_i5_10400_processor_12m.html
Cheaper than BestBuy by $20: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/intel-...ked-desktop-processor/6411498.p?skuId=6411498
