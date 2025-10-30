  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Amazon Games Layoffs: Internal Memo Confirms Shift From AAA to AI-Powered Games

A global shift from producers of AAA titles to AI-powered titles with Amazon leading the forefront with games like "Courtroom Chaos with Snoop Dogg",

"Reporting on the layoffs, Variety managed to get hold of an internal memo that details a marked shift in Amazon Games's approach. Most notably, the internal memo confirms that Amazon will be diverting development resources away from AAA games, instead focusing on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming subscription service included with Amazon Prime, and its casual party and AI-powered games, like the somewhat peculiar Courtroom Chaos - Starring Snoop Dogg. Amazon will supposedly continue to work on existing AAA projects with external studios, but that is likely only to fulfill contractual obligations to do so and not because Amazon is invested in making AAA games."

1761830718659.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342408/...o-confirms-shift-from-aaa-to-ai-powered-games
 
"Embark Addresses Gen-AI Use: Arc Raiders "In No Way Uses Generative AI" Except Where It Apparently Does

Arc Raiders is slated to launch on October 30, and, with the Steam Store page already up, along with the requisite declaration of the use of generative AI in the new shooter, questions have been floating around about the full extent of the use of AI in Arc Raiders. Presumably to get out ahead of the criticism that's inevitably going to be generated—especially after Embark bragged about being able to use AI to generate a 3D model of a gun from as little as a YouTube video—Arc Raiders's design director, Virgil Watkins, explained to PCGamesN in a recent interview that Arc Raiders "in no way uses generative AI."

Curiously, Watkins goes on to clarify that the game does make use of machine learning—a term that has become synonymous with AI in recent years—for the locomotion of some of the more complicated drones. However, the game still bears Steam's obligatory warning about generated content, which, he explains, is there because of the same AI voice model system Embark used in The Finals. According to Watkins, voice actors were hired in order to train the AI model, which offers more versatile ping functionality "capable of saying every single item name, every single location name, and compass directions." That AI disclosure on the Steam Store page may also relate to generative AI being used in the game's development as a tool to speed up development and iteration—a use case that was confirmed to have been used in at least the early development of Arc Raiders, as per another interview with The Game Business on YouTube."
 
