Amazon Games Layoffs: Internal Memo Confirms Shift From AAA to AI-Powered Games

A global shift from producers of AAA titles to AI-powered titles with Amazon leading the forefront with games like "Courtroom Chaos with Snoop Dogg",
"Reporting on the layoffs, Variety managed to get hold of an internal memo that details a marked shift in Amazon Games's approach. Most notably, the internal memo confirms that Amazon will be diverting development resources away from AAA games, instead focusing on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming subscription service included with Amazon Prime, and its casual party and AI-powered games, like the somewhat peculiar Courtroom Chaos - Starring Snoop Dogg. Amazon will supposedly continue to work on existing AAA projects with external studios, but that is likely only to fulfill contractual obligations to do so and not because Amazon is invested in making AAA games."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342408/...o-confirms-shift-from-aaa-to-ai-powered-games
