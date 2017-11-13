Amazon Developing The Lord of the Rings Multi Season Television Show

DooKey
Amazon today announced it has acquired the global television rights to The Lord of the Rings, based on the celebrated fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment. The upcoming Amazon Prime Original will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. This sounds pretty good to me. I wouldn't mind going back to Middle Earth and what it was like before the Rings. If it's as good as The Man in the High Castle then Amazon has another winner on their hands.
Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series.
