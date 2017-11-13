Amazon Developing The Lord of the Rings Multi Season Television Show

IMO GoT worked for the larger masses due to it not focusing too much on the magical aspect of fantasy and is more about the intrigue. Similarly is true for LotR to a large extent, true Gandalf is a wizard but its not like the magical powers are critical and in no part is it a solution to all problems.



Therefore I think it would be a bad idea for Amazon to go too far back in the first era where beings were so powerful that the final conflict with Morgoth ran the risk of destroying Ea in its entirety.



So a focus on the Second Age would imo be ideal, forging of the rings, the intrigue around sauron and eventual war, creation of nazguls, moria established, numenor rise and fall, final conflict with sauron. The writers could also exploit the leftover forces from the First Age.