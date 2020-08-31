Amazon Deal Of The $349 Day Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Maker

L

lifanus

Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
861
Haven't posted a deal for a while but saw this one and it's for all you espresso lovers. A decent automatic espresso machine below $350 on Amazon Deal Of The Day:
https://**************/34PQuII

You will also need a good espresso grinder such as Breville Smart Coffee Grinder Pro that can grind fine enough to be able to extract full flavors of the bean.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top