Amazon CEO Andy Jassy threatens employees to return to office or "things are probably not going to work out for you"

That seems like a really effective way to lose lots of staff :p

https://fortune.com/2023/08/29/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-return-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/

It would seem CEO's have completely lost touch with reality. Things are never going back to the way they were pre-pandemic. The pandemic has shown that many workers can be effective and productive from home, and the majority of those who work in roles that can are not willing to put up with businesses who try to force them to be in the office for no reason. This is especially for Amazon where some 30,000 of their employees signed a petition/letter indicating they disagree with the strategy and find it an insult when they have shown they can be productive remotely.

If employee retention matters to a business at all, this is the absolutely worst possible strategy.

The question is, how many of those 30,000 are willing to quit over it, and how will this impact Amazon operations? (And holy shit, I just realized Amazon has 1.5 million employees)

I tend to think policies like these are temporary. They can get away with it right now due to high interest rates aimed at reducing inflation down to 2% putting a damper on the once hot job market, but long term executives that are set in their ways will retire, the job market will become hot again, and housing within commutable ranges of hot job markets isn't about to get any more affordable any time soon...
 
Yes and no.

As an employer, you CANNOT let the staff yank you around.

I don’t know if Amazon pays particularly well, but for every one that is willing to leave their employment over going into the office, there are three that will take the job and comply. Who’s to say if one is better or worse than the other, talent-wise?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
That seems like a really effective way to lose lots of staff :p

https://fortune.com/2023/08/29/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-return-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/

It would seem CEO's have completely lost touch with reality. The pandemic has shown that many workers can be effective and productive from home, and the majority of those who work in roles that can are not willing to put up with businesses who try to force them to be in the office for no reason.
Zarathustra[H] said:
If employee retention matters to a business at all, this is the absolutely worst possible strategy.
Business has reached a point that they don't care if you quit now, they want people back at the office at least a couple times a week now. I expect it to become harder and harder to remain in jobs that are solely work at home.
 
SystemXS said:
But Amazon has had such a terrific track record with employees up to this point, why would they want to risk that?

:p

:p
Good point. Amazon doesn't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to a positive work environment.

It makes me wonder why people stay? I guess some people are just such so indecisive that they are afraid to make a change even when in an abusive work relationship? Seems like it mirrors romantic relationships where battered spouses stay in spite of reason.

SystemXS said:
Also, if you want to read minus paying fortune, https://web.archive.org/web/2023083...eturn-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/
Interesting.

I don't usually post things that are behind a paywall, but this article just loaded for me without having to pay anyone. Thanks for the alternate link.
 
Comixbooks said:
Those Amazon workers probably clock in and pretend their working.
I can't speak specifically to any Amazon worker, but research on this subject has shown that people are generally more productive when working from home than they are in the office, provided they are in a role that lends itself to remote work, which makes actions like these from employers even more insane.

They are essentially giving up free productivity and paying for expensive useless office space over a boomer sensibility of how they think things should be.

Essentially the message is:

"I don't care if you are capable of doing your work from home, and that coming into an office just to sit on the same remote meeting harms your live to the tune of 4 hours every day, not to mention the cost of commuting. I also don't care that you are less effective in the office, and that this actually hurts the company from the perspective of retention, productivity and office space costs. I want you to come in anyway because I am the old CEO and I say so, because I feel that a proper company has people in the office"

It is absolutely insane and counter to all reason. There are obviously some types of jobs that can't be done remotely, but a good chunk of work is just meetings, MS Office, and email, or programming or just using web tools, and those people can literally do their job from anywhere they have an internet connection.
 
I liked work from home I was hoping it would grow. I liked the idea that I could live where I want and work where I want instead of having to pick one or the other. Most of my work involves a computer or workbench which I have both. I really do miss that I could work without random interruptions.

Also I hate wandering around when I need to use the restroom and they are all occupied with people that have to take a newspaper with them to bide their time. Plus i had no problem working earlier or later when i had no drive to do. ahh the good ol days lol.
 
Darunion said:
Also I hate wandering around when I need to use the restroom and they are all occupied with people that have to take a newspaper with them to bide their time. Plus i had no problem working earlier or later when i had no drive to do. ahh the good ol days lol.
Same here. I've never been an "earlier" guy, but when I was working 100% from home it wasn't uncommon for me to be working until between 8pm and 10pm some days. It was actually more pleasant for me to put in these extra hours than it was to actually go into the office 8 hours a day, despite actually working more.
 
See you guys actually worked when you have a few thousand unproductive wusses it's employee theft.
 
Here is my perspective as a business owner who has done full in-office, remote during COVID, to what is now a hybrid position.

I see a lot of people saying "workers have proved they can be more productive from home!!!!!" but in reality, that's not true. There is confirmation bias present because GOOD workers have proven they can be productive at home, and forums like this one are generally full of people that are more intelligent and hard-working than the general population. Overall though, what you're seeing is that the majority of the workforce does not possess the skills or responsibility necessary to work effectively from home - which is why you're seeing so many CEOs end the practice. I think some people should be allowed to WFH and I am sure there is a lot of "the baby getting thrown out with the bathwater" going on here, but overall my company is absolutely more productive with most people in the office and a few key players doing hybrid.

My experience running a medium sized small business is that A players become A+ players at home. There are less distractions and they can focus and get shit done. B players become B- players - still productive, but without having a really strong management or self direction they will slip. The real problem businesses are facing is that when a job is full WFH, C players become F players that literally don't work most of the time. Unfortunately, an organization can't be full staffed by A and B players - and oftentimes by body count, entry level/C players are more populous than A and B players.

Currently, I let my software engineers and sales executives work remote or do a hybrid schedule. Everyone else, I forced back to the office - and yes, I lost a couple people because of that. It's still been a dramatic uptick in overall productivity. Among entry level people, there are less interpersonal issues, customer satisfaction surveys are up, first response time to support tickets are down, etc. It's just better.
 
Comixbooks said:
See you guys actually worked when you have a few thousand unproductive wusses it's employee theft.
I can't speak for all companies, but in my organization (a medical device startup) we all worked our asses off during the pandemic while we were 100% from home.

We met so many major company milestones during that period, including tech file submission for the European market, ISO13485/MDR certification and FDA submission. We came in occasionally when it was necessary, but other than that we were essentially 100% from home except for a few folks working in the labs. (You can't bring major scientific instrumentation home with you)

I can only think of one guy who was a slacker. He was a senior executive, and he got fired, just like he would have had he been in the office, so I'm not sure the working from home really made a difference there.
 
I had my most lucrative league in path of exile and rebuilt a motor in my motorcycle while working from home.

Highly recommended. Would do again.
 
As a manger of people, my first-hand experience is that some people were markedly LESS productive at home, while others were just fine. This fiction that people are WAY productive remotely…I simply cannot believe it is accurate overall.

Ultimately, I brought everyone back in.
 
Joust said:
As a manger of people, my first-hand experience is that some people were markedly LESS productive at home, while others were just fine. This fiction that people are WAY productive remotely…I simply cannot believe it is accurate overall.

Ultimately, I brought everyone back in.

Ultimately, I brought everyone back in.
As a manger why not just trim the unproductive? Not judging at all just wondering why the sins of the hopefully few changed the work arrangement?
 
Yeah, in my experience, there are somethings that just don’t happen in 100% wfh environment. One is innovation and IP development. At my company (at the time) most innovative thought came out of organic impromptu meetings from cross discipline groups (e.g. different people meeting in a break room or outside the restroom). That activity died during Covid. There was no wfh analog then and now. It was so stark, that it was easily quantifiable, however very difficult to remedy. So for that reason, I do get why executives want people back in the office.
 
SystemXS said:
As a manger why not just trim the unproductive? Not judging at all just wondering why the sins of the hopefully few changed the work arrangement?
It is astonishing on how hard it is to fire someone these days. Work at home only made this harder...how do you know they aren't working? What is your definition of unproductive? Are there KPI's that are being missed? What state/country do they live in and what laws are around firing? HR will usually have you document these "failings" and then make you put them on a 90 day performance plan. Etc etc.
 
SystemXS said:
As a manger why not just trim the unproductive? Not judging at all just wondering why the sins of the hopefully few changed the work arrangement?
As someone who has direct reports, (though has been blessed by having self motivated hard workers, making the job easy) I can see how you might have an issue if you do so.

If someone can't handle remote work, but does well in the office, it might be better to have them in the office than to fire them, because you may not be able to replace them. it's tough to hire warm bodies, let alone competent people, especially in some fields.

I think there is something to be said for not eliminating work from home, but making it a privilege for those who perform well.

That said, typical leadership philosophy suggests to praise in public, but criticize in private, but if everyone can see who can't work from home, that makes criticisms pretty public, which is problematic.

I still think our organization has done very well working from home, but maybe that is something that is easier in a smaller tight knit organization like ours than in a large many thousand employee corporation.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
That seems like a really effective way to lose lots of staff :p

https://fortune.com/2023/08/29/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-return-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/

It would seem CEO's have completely lost touch with reality. Things are never going back to the way they were pre-pandemic. The pandemic has shown that many workers can be effective and productive from home, and the majority of those who work in roles that can are not willing to put up with businesses who try to force them to be in the office for no reason. This is especially for Amazon where some 30,000 of their employees signed a petition/letter indicating they disagree with the strategy and find it an insult when they have shown they can be productive remotely.

If employee retention matters to a business at all, this is the absolutely worst possible strategy.

The question is, how many of those 30,000 are willing to quit over it, and how will this impact Amazon operations? (And holy shit, I just realized Amazon has 1.5 million employees)

I tend to think policies like these are temporary. They can get away with it right now due to high interest rates aimed at reducing inflation down to 2% putting a damper on the once hot job market, but long term executives that are set in their ways will retire, the job market will become hot again, and housing within commutable ranges of hot job markets isn't about to get any more affordable any time soon...
Amazon doesn't need the amount of workers they have. This kind of dumbshit like demanding to work from home etc... is going to make companies get the necessary govt and regulatory support to just AI and robot everything. All the complaining about working at home is just going to eliminate your job for good. Sorry but it's a stupid hill to die on.

We MUST Have a min wage of 15 per hour or we won't work. Ok fine F it. Let's get the burger robots and automated machines and self checkout kiosk and not pay anyone shit. How many Jobs at McDonald's is now permanently lost?

Stupid hills that people die on.

Systemically wages must be increased across the board and inflation must be reduced. In the 1930s the avg wage was like 17 bucks/wk (edited to correct) Inflation adjusted for today that is like everyone making 89k a year. That is not what we make now as a society. Half that in fact. Fiat currency f'd us and so is millennial bitch moaning about fairness and equality.

World War 2 was the greatest generation and Millennials are the dumbest generation hands down. I'm a gen X'r so I don't care for any of ya. Now back to listening to Nirvana and not giving a care.
 
tangoseal said:
World War 2 was the greatest generation and Millennials are the dumbest generation hands down. I'm a gen X'r so I don't care for any of ya.
bah. every generation has their population of useless people.

technically I think I'm a millennial and I've accomplished more by age 30 than most 60 year olds I know.
 
Westwood said:
bah. every generation has their population of useless people.

technically I think I'm a millennial and I've accomplished more by age 30 than most 60 year olds I know.
Hardforum.people are the exception on avg. Mostly hard workers here
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
If someone can't handle remote work, but does well in the office, it might be better to have them in the office than to fire them, because you may not be able to replace them. it's tough to hire warm bodies, let alone competent people, especially in some fields.
The problem I see here is that the person will feel like they're being penalized especially if they're one of the few that needs to come in. They'll eventually leave when they find a job that allows them to suck but from home. It's like the equivalent in schools, where you can sit the students that need more support closer to the front of the class

My place doesn't care for the time being since people are still home with kids where school hasn't started. Come September, they will be asking for us to be on site at least twice a week.

In my team, we plan more 'social' work on those days anyway. So we aren't pumping out product, but we are architecting and planning our solutions which in my opinion is much easier in person that over a call.

I find that more distance between team members causes people to develop problems where there aren't any and forget that they're working with real people. It's basic but simply seeing someone from time to time keeps everyone modest and humble I find

One guy, who isn't necessarily a bad developer, always suggests these half baked ideas or stuff that is obviously not correct and will defend his stances to the death when we're on a call. He does less of that when we're in person, I think, because getting your ideas ripped to shreds hurts a lot more in person than on a call.

I mean it really all depends on the work you're doing, people you're doing it with, your goals etc... But I find it pretty okay
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
If someone can't handle remote work, but does well in the office, it might be better to have them in the office than to fire them, because you may not be able to replace them. it's tough to hire warm bodies, let alone competent people, especially in some fields.
I missed this line.

This is exactly me. I can crank right along here in the office. Can almost run my immediate office by myself. But, you send me home, I'm immediately doing other things- productive or not productive. You hand me a laptop and tell me, when an email comes in answer it, you can't expect me to sit there staring at the laptop all day. The moment I roll onto my driveway/road, everything gets switched from officework mode to housework mode.
 
