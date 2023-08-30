Amazon CEO Andy Jassy threatens employees to return to office or "things are probably not going to work out for you"

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 37,135
That seems like a really effective way to lose lots of staff
https://fortune.com/2023/08/29/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-return-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/
It would seem CEO's have completely lost touch with reality. Things are never going back to the way they were pre-pandemic. The pandemic has shown that many workers can be effective and productive from home, and the majority of those who work in roles that can are not willing to put up with businesses who try to force them to be in the office for no reason. This is especially for Amazon where some 30,000 of their employees signed a petition/letter indicating they disagree with the strategy and find it an insult when they have shown they can be productive remotely.
If employee retention matters to a business at all, this is the absolutely worst possible strategy.
The question is, how many of those 30,000 are willing to quit over it, and how will this impact Amazon operations? (And holy shit, I just realized Amazon has 1.5 million employees)
I tend to think policies like these are temporary. They can get away with it right now due to high interest rates aimed at reducing inflation down to 2% putting a damper on the once hot job market, but long term executives that are set in their ways will retire, the job market will become hot again, and housing within commutable ranges of hot job markets isn't about to get any more affordable any time soon...
https://fortune.com/2023/08/29/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-return-to-office-mandate-or-face-consequences/
It would seem CEO's have completely lost touch with reality. Things are never going back to the way they were pre-pandemic. The pandemic has shown that many workers can be effective and productive from home, and the majority of those who work in roles that can are not willing to put up with businesses who try to force them to be in the office for no reason. This is especially for Amazon where some 30,000 of their employees signed a petition/letter indicating they disagree with the strategy and find it an insult when they have shown they can be productive remotely.
If employee retention matters to a business at all, this is the absolutely worst possible strategy.
The question is, how many of those 30,000 are willing to quit over it, and how will this impact Amazon operations? (And holy shit, I just realized Amazon has 1.5 million employees)
I tend to think policies like these are temporary. They can get away with it right now due to high interest rates aimed at reducing inflation down to 2% putting a damper on the once hot job market, but long term executives that are set in their ways will retire, the job market will become hot again, and housing within commutable ranges of hot job markets isn't about to get any more affordable any time soon...
Last edited: