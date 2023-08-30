Amazon CEO Andy Jassy threatens employees to return to office or "things are probably not going to work out for you"

Here is my perspective as a business owner who has done full in-office, remote during COVID, to what is now a hybrid position.



I see a lot of people saying "workers have proved they can be more productive from home!!!!!" but in reality, that's not true. There is confirmation bias present because GOOD workers have proven they can be productive at home, and forums like this one are generally full of people that are more intelligent and hard-working than the general population. Overall though, what you're seeing is that the majority of the workforce does not possess the skills or responsibility necessary to work effectively from home - which is why you're seeing so many CEOs end the practice. I think some people should be allowed to WFH and I am sure there is a lot of "the baby getting thrown out with the bathwater" going on here, but overall my company is absolutely more productive with most people in the office and a few key players doing hybrid.



My experience running a medium sized small business is that A players become A+ players at home. There are less distractions and they can focus and get shit done. B players become B- players - still productive, but without having a really strong management or self direction they will slip. The real problem businesses are facing is that when a job is full WFH, C players become F players that literally don't work most of the time. Unfortunately, an organization can't be full staffed by A and B players - and oftentimes by body count, entry level/C players are more populous than A and B players.



Currently, I let my software engineers and sales executives work remote or do a hybrid schedule. Everyone else, I forced back to the office - and yes, I lost a couple people because of that. It's still been a dramatic uptick in overall productivity. Among entry level people, there are less interpersonal issues, customer satisfaction surveys are up, first response time to support tickets are down, etc. It's just better.