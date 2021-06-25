Amazon.ca has RX 6700 XT cards for $1,000 CAD

Mostly for the Canadian viewers (although Amazon Canada does accept out of country sales for some products)...



They have Radeon RX 6700 XT cards for sale - kinda - for $999.99 CAD including shipping. They're currently accepting orders for delivery in mid August, limit 1 card per customer. That works out to about $813 USD.



According to Whattomine, a 6700XT delivers about 41.8% the earnings capability of an Nvidia RTX 3090 (based on Etherium). So from an earnings perspective, that would be the equivalent of buying a 3090 for $2393 CAD - about $1945 USD. That's about $1,000 less than the current price for a 3090 on Ebay. Put another way, the ROI on an RX 6700 XT is about 333 days. That compares to 473 days for a 3090.



Who knows? Maybe the dam is breaking, and prices will start to return to normal. >Charlie