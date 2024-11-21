Amazon Black Friday: SSDs, Ethernet switches, all around tech

Amazon lowered prices on a large number of items this night.
WD SN850x all capacities are lower.
https://www.amazon.com/WD_BLACK-SN850X-Internal-Gaming-Solid/dp/B0B7CMZ3QH
Samsung 980 and 990 Pro are lower.
I bought this Trendnet 5x 10 Gb Ethernet switch for $199:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7KSZB2?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
M4 Mac Mini a couple more bucks off. Sadly no 10 Gb Ethernet models:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DLBTPDCS?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1
Man Mini with M4 Pro $130 off:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DLBVHSLD
Check your carts.
WD SN850x all capacities are lower.
https://www.amazon.com/WD_BLACK-SN850X-Internal-Gaming-Solid/dp/B0B7CMZ3QH
Samsung 980 and 990 Pro are lower.
I bought this Trendnet 5x 10 Gb Ethernet switch for $199:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7KSZB2?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
M4 Mac Mini a couple more bucks off. Sadly no 10 Gb Ethernet models:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DLBTPDCS?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1
Man Mini with M4 Pro $130 off:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DLBVHSLD
Check your carts.
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.