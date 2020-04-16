Amazon and Seagate customer service are terrible.

I don't know if this is the place to vent about all this but I thought some of you might like to hear my terrible experience.



I bought 2x Seagate expansion 8tb drives from Amazon. They were sold and shipped by Amazon. I received the drives and hooked them up to my desktop only to find that one of them didn't work and the other was reporting its size was much smaller than 8tb. I messed with this drives for a little bit trying to get this to work right but discovered that the one reporting a smaller size also reported a model number for a smaller drive. I assume someone shucked the drives and put some junk in the enclosures and returned them. Then Amazon sold them to me as "new" drives. I called Amazon and was not happy at all. They talked to me for a while but it didn't seem like they were understanding the issue. They eventually contacted Seagate (even though this wasn't their problem) and had me talk to them. Seagate tried to get me to format the drive, delete the partition, hook it up to different computers... All kinds of crap. They didn't understand that the drive was reporting a model number that correlated with the size it was reporting. Eventually after arguing with them for about an hour and a half, they eventually agreed to replace both drives. Once I received the replacements I mailed the junk ones back in the box they provided. When they received them they must have tested them out. They called me and said the drives were not the right ones and that they needed the originals... No shit.. I told them that for more than an hour before they replaced it. After arguing some more they eventually said it was okay and they'd take care of it on their end. Now about a month later I receive an email saying they never received the drives and as part of the agreement they are going to charge me $480 (before tax) for the drives not being returned. I am infuriated. I have never been so displeased with a company. Now I have to call again and hope they get things right this time. Amazon should've just taken the drives back in the first place but Seagate has messed up big time in the customer support area.