Amazon Acquires MGM Film Studios for $8.45 Billion

Amazon has announced that it has agreed to purchase MGM film studios for $8.45 billion. Some of the intellectual property that Amazon has acquired through the deal include mega franchises such as James Bond, Robocop, Tomb Raider, and more. Amazon intends to allow MGM to operate as usual, but is excited to complement its own streaming services with MGM's award winning catalog of 17,000 TV shows and 4,000 films.
“MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”
