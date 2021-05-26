Amazon Acquires MGM Film Studios for $8.45 Billion

cageymaru








Amazon has announced that it has agreed to purchase MGM film studios for $8.45 billion. Some of the intellectual property that Amazon has acquired through the deal include mega franchises such as James Bond, Robocop, Tomb Raider, and more. Amazon intends to allow MGM to operate as usual, but is excited to complement its own streaming services with MGM's award winning catalog of 17,000 TV shows and 4,000 films.

“MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”
 
Armenius








That's quite a lot of money to spend just so they can stream the James Bond movies when they hit theaters :ROFLMAO:
 
C








Makes sense. D+ is gaining, Netflix isn't really moving... Warner well who knows it might get a big push with recent changes.

I'm just waiting for Amazon to say Prime and prime video are different things. We all know at some point Prime Video is going to get renamed to something silly... BezosTV is going to be 7.99 for prime subscribers, and 10.99 for everyone like they do with Prime music. Having a larger catalog might make that a bit easier sell.
 
L








They overpaid for it, and frankly, I am not impressed with the movies catalog from MGM from the last few years.
 
C








Balkroth said:
I just hope this means I get new Stargate.


Yes I too hope this, but only if Amazon funds it without inserting new social and political garbage into it for whatever the current hot topic is in society.

In other words let the creators who made the series a success originally do their thing again without interfering.
 
B








CVNet1 said:
Yes I too hope this, but only if Amazon funds it without inserting new social and political garbage into it for whatever the current hot topic is in society.

In other words let the creators who made the series a success originally do their thing again without interfering.

I mean, SG-1 Was full of that type of stuff.
 
