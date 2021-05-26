Amazon Acquires MGM Film Studios for $8.45 Billion

Makes sense. D+ is gaining, Netflix isn't really moving... Warner well who knows it might get a big push with recent changes.



I'm just waiting for Amazon to say Prime and prime video are different things. We all know at some point Prime Video is going to get renamed to something silly... BezosTV is going to be 7.99 for prime subscribers, and 10.99 for everyone like they do with Prime music. Having a larger catalog might make that a bit easier sell.