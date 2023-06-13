Amazon accuses customer of racism & shuts down their smart home

Zarathustra[H] said:
Anyone who runs any automation in their home that depends on an outside service is a damn fool, and deserves whatever happens to them.
7p5im1.jpg
 
This is why everything in my house runs tasmota on a private vlan with no internet access
 
