Amazon accuses customer of racism & shuts down their smart home

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 4,123
Crazy and outrageous if true....good enough reason (among others) to keep my home as dumb as possible.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Then buy it if you want to talk about soapbox material . It's not some invite only club.Don't have access to GenMay
Even that's questionable.Only ever trust what you yourself fully control.
Anyone who runs any automation in their home that depends on an outside service is a damn fool, and deserves whatever happens to them.
Anyone who runs any automation in their home that depends on an outside service is a damn fool, and deserves whatever happens to them.