Amazon: %25 off Tech IT products (up to $100 max)

D

davidm71

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2004
Messages
1,566
Was shopping on Amazon today and noticed a banner they had that stated 25% off IT equipment with code 'ABIT25'.

So I ordered 64GB DDR5 and Noctua cooler at crazy low price (though I did also have $100 in credit card rewards).

In anycase was a great deal to use on your next build!

ABIT25

Wonder if anything with Abit..
 
D

davidm71

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2004
Messages
1,566
Maybe because I have a business account:
abit25.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top