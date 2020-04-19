Amazing Unreal Engine 4 volumetric lighting teases next-gen fog

erek
Hmm, is this pretty decent? Drop your comments and opinions below! Weigh In!
"The cauldron demo was made with an NVIDIA GTX 1070 and runs at 182FPS in 1080p resolution, but it's not exactly 3D geometry. It was made using FluidNinja VFX, which allows real-time fluid simulations in UE4. The demo isn't actually three-dimensional: It's a 2D flipbook that simulates 3D visuals by using shadows and depth tricks. The result is brilliantly radiant and swirling fog that looks right out of a high-end next-gen game.
The demo uses three lighting techniques: dynamic lighting and static lighting from above and below. It also uses parallax occlusion mapping (POM) to add 3D visuals from the textures."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7188...etric-lighting-teases-next-gen-fog/index.html
