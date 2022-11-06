AM5 suggestions for 3 full speed NVME 4.0 drives?

I’m putting together a new system for the first time in 9 years and am looking at a 3x 2TB nvme sticks configuration. I would like a board that supports full speed/full lanes on all of them while still having a 16 lane pcie5 gpu slot.



I am assuming this configuration is only going to be available with the X670E chipset, not the X650E? Will pretty much any X670E ATX board be able to support this or do I still need to be careful? I must say the nvme capabilities of modern boards is the most confusing aspect I find…