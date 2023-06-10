AM5 Motherboard Suddenly Unable to Boot (Kind Of)

Backstory (you can skip this if you want):



So, about 2 months ago, I sold a motherboard that I didn't plan to use. It was a B650E-F ASUS board brand new, sealed in the box. A month later, I find out that the guy lied about his location and I had really shipped it to a forwarding company and buyer also got banned from the hardwareswap reddit for something to do with another users; but that's only tangential to the story. The guy complained that the motherboard wouldn't detect EPS power. He had the plugs in loosely and they were being pressed on by an AIO. He also complained about windows errors. I asked to help him troubleshoot, but he refused. I asked him to seek support from ASUS, but he refused and said because of recent ASUS controversy, he didn't want to deal with ASUS. After a long PayPal battle, I ended up with my money back (so did he) and I have the board now too.



Problems:



I fired up the board yesterday with some of the least important parts I have, and it booted up and worked fine...until it didn't. I decided to see if anything malicious came from the board to my boot drive, so I ran a Windows Defender scan. I bet a few security guys are cringing, but it's what I've got. The system crashed with a WHEA (I think) blue screen. This is an error that the buyer described, but it only happened once. He didn't describe any of the following issues.



Since then, it's been hit or miss getting into the BIOS configuration page. The system runs through all the diagnostic LEDs and gets to the "press delete or F2" screen to enter BIOS. I managed to get in a few times and tried flashing. The flash took, but same issue.



I used BIOS flashback to reflash the same BIOS (1616) and managed to get back to BIOS, but not able to boot from any drive at all. Not SATA, not NVME, and not USB.



I reflashed to an older BIOS, 1414 I think, and the same issue.



I am reflashing again using BIOS flashback to see if it makes a difference.



At this point, I'm 95% sure it won't make a difference and the issue is not the BIOS itself.



If that's true. What could it be? Your thoughts and theories please?