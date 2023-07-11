AM5 EXPO memory boot/sleep issue? Might want to try different memory.

I've been having issue with memory/boot/sleep on a Ryzen 7900X + X670 Aorus Elite AX + GSkill Flare X5 5600 C36 (Samsung die - Microcenter bundle) since bought at launch: Early BIOS/AGESA would prevent the computer to wake up from sleep with EXPO enable and random boot failure, default BIOS loaded error. Later BIOS/AGESA updates seem to fix the sleep issue but the boot failure issue persists, some time even restart would fail too (boot failure detected). The system is completely stable if it manage to boot into windows.
After going through 10 BIOS/uEFI updates (YES, I'VE BEEN UPDATING THE BIOS EVERY TIME GIGABYTE RELEASE A NEW ONE) hoping that it would one day resolve the issue... I bought a different memory kit (TEAM TFORCE 5600 C32 - Hynix die - XMP 3.0). Fixed all problems and it even make the PC boot faster from cold boot too. XMP profile works and no further tweaking of timings/voltages required.
It's embarrassing that Intel XMP memory kit works better than AMD's EXPO on AMD's own platform.
