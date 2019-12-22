AM4 XSPC Raystorm Pro Question. Kinda Urgent

So I did some work on the case and mounted the waterblock (mentioned in the thread title) The instructions that came with it were not accurate and the kit contained parts not on the parts list...these extra parts aren't mentioned anywhere on the XSPC site either... If I follow the instructions "to the letter", specifically the part about using one of the nylon washers when connecting the mounting screws to the back plate, the backplate and mounting screws rattle around because the mounting screws do not actually put ANY pressure on thge back plate at all. None. no pressure at all to hold the back plate. It's like having normal depth lugnuts to secure your tires but your lugs themselves are too long...the tire is "on" but it's not "secure" by any means... {} Again...There's at least an 8th of an inch of movement of the back plate... If I use the extra included washers (which are thicker than the pictured washers above, and I stacked them 2 washers tall) the back plate is very secure... Anyone have any idea WTF XSPC is doing? (because they evidently do not)