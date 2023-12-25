AM4 Reaganomics: Retire 1700x, Swap in old 3700X, Purchase a new 5700X3D

Seems like AM4 will never die!
I setup two AMD systems for a family member. I can't recall what motherboards I used, but I know one has a 1700x, the other a 3700x.
I was thinking of picking up a 5700X3D that should be releasing very soon for the gaming system to replace the 3700x, and putting the 3700x in the productivity system and retiring the 1700x.
These should all be AM4 and guessing all DDR4 so should just be a drop-in assuming the boards are on the latest firmware?
Thoughts?
