AM4 Mounting Bracket Kit for Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 AIO

ir0nw0lf

Grasping at straws here. I have an Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 AIO on an Intel CPU right now. I was looking at moving it to an AM4 system down the line. No AM4 mounting ring came with it as it came out before AM4. Arctic has a website that had a free mounting bracket kit for AM4 but I have emailed them and it's been a week with no response. So I am presuming that's a dead-end path.

I have looked on eBay and seen nothing. Anyone know where I might get one? I do not have any kind of part # to help any search. :(
 
Darth Ender

They got out of the water cooling game.

I actually have two of these units and I have at least 1 am4 mounting bracket. I no longer use 1 of the units since the pump died and I just retired the second one (seemed to still be working fine).

I'd have to really hunt to see if i have the second one still unopened somewhere in storage. ..The other one I'd have to see if i still have all the pieces since not only has it been off my computer for about a year, but I recently dissected it to see what's inside. Posted pics on my semi-custom water cooling thread in the subforum. I'll check later today and post if i have it all. If so, I can send it to you for shipping costs.
 
ir0nw0lf

Darth Ender said:
They got out of the water cooling game.

I actually have two of these units and I have at least 1 am4 mounting bracket. I no longer use 1 of the units since the pump died and I just retired the second one (seemed to still be working fine).

I'd have to really hunt to see if i have the second one still unopened somewhere in storage. ..The other one I'd have to see if i still have all the pieces since not only has it been off my computer for about a year, but I recently dissected it to see what's inside. Posted pics on my semi-custom water cooling thread in the subforum. I'll check later today and post if i have it all. If so, I can send it to you for shipping costs.
Oh boy, you would be showered with much praise if you do have that kit. Definitely let me know. :)
 
ir0nw0lf

pendragon1 said:
if darth cant find it, its just an asetek round aio. so any of the other asetek based round aio's(corsair, tt etc) or their own will work on it.
https://store.asetek.com/products/asetek-liquid-cooler-amd-am4-retention-ring-kit
https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/B07MSL234W/ref=dp_olp_new_mbc?ie=UTF8&condition=new
Whoa, really? Nice.

EDIT: Hrmm, I have a AM4 kit from a retired original Corsair H50, is that Asetek-type? If so, I will try to find it, not sure if I actually still have that kit. I got it for free when AM4 first came out but never used it with the H50.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

ir0nw0lf said:
Whoa, really? Nice.

EDIT: Hrmm, I have a AM4 kit from a retired original Corsair H50, is that Asetek-type? If so, I will try to find it, not sure if I actually still have that kit. I got it for free when AM4 first came out but never used it with the H50.
if its a round pump its asektek based and the adapter should work. my old h75 is and its just a h50 with two fans.
 
ir0nw0lf

This is the exact kit from Corsair (CW-8960046), so it looks like it will work. I did find the kit at work. I'll use this kit I got.

Thanks for the offer Darth Ender and the info pendragon1. :cool:

-CW-8960046-Gallery-Gallery-1.png
 
Darth Ender

Just in case.

so original am4 motherboards had am3 holes that could accommodate am3 backing plates and mounting hardware. I guess partners pressured amd to move to a different hole pattern so we'd all be forced to buy new heatsinks and shit because they could totally have just kept the am3 mounting holes and we'd have been fine. Meh.

Anyways, the new am4 hardware (first pic) includes holes that mount to am3 backing plates / mb's and am4 but the standoffs are am4 mounting plate specific. The other pic that has the am3 hardware has am3 standoffs. They're not the same length since the backing plate has different length standoffs embedded.

I'm sure any new am4 mounting kit will have am4 specific standoffs, so if the ring fits :) it should mount just fine. But if not, i got both the am3 and am4 kits for this particular aio handy. Not even used. (i used the am3 mounting hardware from the other kit since I got my 1800x way before these am4 kits were created, but they mailed me it once it was ready ...too late however)
 
Riccochet

Riccochet

Yeah, it's an Asetek mount. I'm running the liquid freezer 240 on my wife's 1800X rig.
 
ir0nw0lf

Well well well, SURPRISE! Just got the bracket kit from Arctic Cooling in Germany. Postal cutie just brought it in, had to sign for it. Noticed the customs declaration then the Arctic name. Did not even know they sent it, never got an email saying so. So I am a happy camper now! :LOL:
 
SvenBent

I know this is a long shot but i jsut ran int othe same issue.
I did get the am4 free bracket but have lost in in moving twice.

tried serching to see if i could buy one on amazon but nothing

If anyone still have a spare bracket please let me know
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

SvenBent said:
I know this is a long shot but i jsut ran int othe same issue.
I did get the am4 free bracket but have lost in in moving twice.

tried serching to see if i could buy one on amazon but nothing

If anyone still have a spare bracket please let me know
its just an asetek kit
heres the am4, but you might want to click the box for the am4/5 kit(same price).
Amazon.com: Premium AMD AM4 Retention Kit for Asetek-Based Liquid Coolers – Kit with Premium Finish Plus Easy Installation : Electronics
 
