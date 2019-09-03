AM4 Mounting Bracket Kit for Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 AIO

Grasping at straws here. I have an Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 AIO on an Intel CPU right now. I was looking at moving it to an AM4 system down the line. No AM4 mounting ring came with it as it came out before AM4. Arctic has a website that had a free mounting bracket kit for AM4 but I have emailed them and it's been a week with no response. So I am presuming that's a dead-end path.
I have looked on eBay and seen nothing. Anyone know where I might get one? I do not have any kind of part # to help any search.
