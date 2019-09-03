AM4 Mounting Bracket Kit for Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 AIO

Just in case.so original am4 motherboards had am3 holes that could accommodate am3 backing plates and mounting hardware. I guess partners pressured amd to move to a different hole pattern so we'd all be forced to buy new heatsinks and shit because they could totally have just kept the am3 mounting holes and we'd have been fine. Meh.Anyways, the new am4 hardware (first pic) includes holes that mount to am3 backing plates / mb's and am4 but the standoffs are am4 mounting plate specific. The other pic that has the am3 hardware has am3 standoffs. They're not the same length since the backing plate has different length standoffs embedded.I'm sure any new am4 mounting kit will have am4 specific standoffs, so if the ring fitsit should mount just fine. But if not, i got both the am3 and am4 kits for this particular aio handy. Not even used. (i used the am3 mounting hardware from the other kit since I got my 1800x way before these am4 kits were created, but they mailed me it once it was ready ...too late however)