AM4 holdouts, Newegg has the R9 5950x for $315

https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-9-...ocket-am4-desktop-processor/p/N82E16819113663
It does say on backorder until 12/9 but that's just next week.

Is this a good deal? I was thinking about upgrading my 5700x to 7800x3d but that's a $600 upgrade... this one I could just drop in, but I don't know that I would necessarily feel the difference in games over my 5700x. I assume this is for mega threaded stuff like video work / blender / etc

Is this a good deal?
 
$600 before or after you sell your 5700x setup? You can probably get around $200 for your 5700x combo (CPU-Board-Memory). Personally I won't invest in AM4 components at this point. If all you do is gaming (if you are looking at 7800x3d), then 5950x is not a good upgrade.
 
Are you gaming or doing a lot of productivity work that requires 32 threads? If working, but not to the extent that having a 7950x or 9950x would better pay the bills (or money is that tight), get the 5950x. Otherwise, if you are mostly gaming go Zen 4 or hold out till Zen 5 stock becomes more available and get the 9800x3d so you don't take the productivity hit of a Zen 4x3d chip compared to the other eight core Zen 4's.
 
What criccio and Vengence said. If gaming, the cheapest & most effective AM4 upgrade is X3D. You can still get the 5700X3D new for under $200 and get 95% of the performance of a 5800X3D. Or you might find a deal on a used 5800X3D.
 
yeah but how much of a lift is that from a 5700x? Not worth the $200, better to apply that towards a 7800x3d bundle or 9800x3d bundle whenever those become available (I know the chips are, but MC isn't bundling the 9800x3d's yet). But these are WANTS not NEEDS :(
 
honestly your fine with current CPU. it's not earth shattering difference. if your rig is playing fine, use PBO and get a better overclock. if you want to tinker get a cooler etc...
 
You would see no difference in games. If you want a gaming improvement, you should find a used 5800X3D (out of production) or buy a 5700X3D. Those perform about as good as Ryzen 7600/7700, in gaming. Microcenter also exclusively has the 5600X3D.
 
I managed a 3600X and the 5900X, so's not too shabby I guess. I did see the 5800X3D on sale here, then the 5950X deal. Still holding on so when I do make the AM5 jump, it's gonna be worth it!
 
For those who are coming from a 1st gen or 1st gen + Ryzen processor, this is a great deal. For anyone else, it is a waste of money, insofar as gaming goes. You have a 5700X so stick with that. To be straight forward, I went from a 3700X to a 5900X back in 2022 and to be honest, I did not really see any gaming difference. However, thanks for posting this deal, that is a good one, overall.
 
I went from a 1800x to a 5800x(non-3d...) and I'm really waiting for the next gen to come out... The 9k3d chips look nice but man I just have the feeling the next chip will be even better... Hate being a penny pincher heh
 
Dead Deal
 
Where does one even get a 5800x3d nowadays? I'm scared of Ebay when it comes to loose CPUs
 
Yeah same. I want to go back to a single chiplet model, but don't really want to regress back down to 8 cores. Supposedly Zen 6 might up it to 12 core chiplets. Will see.

Reason: My 1st CCX/CCD on my 5900X is great, but the binning on the 2nd one? It's complete dog shit. Seems to be a common theme with these dual CCX/CCD SKUs. Plus taking that latency penalty to cross the fabric anytime I need more than 6-cores. Yeah...would love a 12-core on one.
 
I got mine on fleabay... since you really cannot overclock these I was mostly unworried. I've got mine running -25 offset and it really brings the temps down. Allcore at 4.450.
 
it's rumored to be coming to next gen am5 chips. CCDs will grow to 12 cores vs the current 8 cores
 
I play at 3440x1440. Hogwarts Legacy was the main one. I was seeing like 80 FPS in Hogsmeade and went up to about 140 (though that might've been an update for the game since I hadn't played it in a long time). Immortals of Aveum also saw a sizeable jump and that's what I've been actively playing.
 
I went from 5900x to 9950x3d and with the same 5080 and it was amazing as well. It's nice for work too.
 
