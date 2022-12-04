AM4 Goodies: MSI Meg X570 Ace, 5900X, 32GB Gskill B-die

jhatfie

jhatfie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
1,568
Performed some recent hardware swaps. So have a few parts to sell. Shipping included. In prices.

32GB Gskill DDR-3200 Trident Z RGB. CL14. Samsung B-die goodness. Ran at DDR4-3733 CL15 at stock voltage. $150
PXL_20221203_061041534.jpg
PXL_20221203_034355953.jpg

MSI Meg X570 Ace motherboard. Works great. Likely will need a bios update if you want to run X3D. $260
PXL_20221204_232432836.jpg
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X cpu. $300
PXL_20221203_034329209.jpg

Terms:
US48 shipping only. No PO boxes.
PayPal for payment
Heat on request
 

