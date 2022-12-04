AM4 Goodies: MSI Meg X570 Ace, 5900X, 32GB Gskill B-die

jhatfie
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2003
- Messages
- 1,568
Performed some recent hardware swaps. So have a few parts to sell. Shipping included. In prices.
32GB Gskill DDR-3200 Trident Z RGB. CL14. Samsung B-die goodness. Ran at DDR4-3733 CL15 at stock voltage. $150
MSI Meg X570 Ace motherboard. Works great. Likely will need a bios update if you want to run X3D. $260
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X cpu. $300
Terms:
US48 shipping only. No PO boxes.
PayPal for payment
Heat on request
