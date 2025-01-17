Am I the only one not caring about new phones anymore?

I definitely still care about my phone and it's one of the things that is easy for me to justify spending money on since it's something that I use so often. But unless I'm simply replacing a broken phone or something, then I want a phone that actually improves on my existing phone in a meaningful way. I don't generally upgrade "just because".



I'm still really happy with my current Samsung Note 20 Ultra, despite the fact that it has a few years on it now. It was the last Note model that Samsung made. It's screen (6.9") is still larger than the screens on the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra (6.8"). I have more storage than is available in either of those phones due to having a big SD card in my phone. It has 12GB RAM which was a ton when it was new and has helped it hold up well over time. The CPU is old compared to newer phones but hardly slow. I have good battery habits which have kept the battery healthy.



The only impending obstacle is being stuck on Android 13. Apparently this phone was from right before Samsung extended their upgrade commitments, so 13 will be the last version that it sees. It's still getting security updates for now at least. I doubt that being on Android 13 is actually going to hold me back from doing anything meaningful anytime soon, but it will become a bigger annoyance over time. It's also nice to be familiar with newer phone features for when I help others with their phones, and having a phone that is 5 Android versions behind or whatever won't help me with that. I'm just not in a huge hurry to "upgrade" to a phone with a smaller screen and pay a premium to still end up with less storage than I already had.