Am I the only one not caring about new phones anymore?

Zorachus
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2006
- Messages
- 11,801
Not sure why, but I'm just having zero interest in new smartphones lately. I currently have the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and very happy and satisfied, but lately don't even care about the upcoming TSMC based Pixel 10 line. Even the Galaxy S25 Ultra, just looks like more of the same old same old. I had the 24 Ultra last year it was a nice enough phone but nothing special. iPhone 16 Pro or 17 Pro don't care just the same stuff.
In general my lust and want for new smartphones has been fading big lately, they don't excite me anymore, they're all the same now, a 2025 phone compared to a 2024 phone is like the same.
I guess as non tech people have been saying, smartphones are just another appliance, like your Refrigerator or microwave or TV. People don't change out there fridge every single year for a better one. Even nice OLED 4K TV's, you buy a nice one and keep that for several years, nobody changes out a high-end tv every year.
I'm actually more excited by OS software updates than [H]ardware updates nowadays.
