Am I the only one? Linux downloads faster than Windows

I find this interesting and wanted to see if it is a fluke or not: I have Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS installed and Windows 10 2104 installed and updated on the same computer. I ran the Windows 10 debloat scripts from Christ Titus tech and also set the reserved bandwidth to 0%. I get about 920Mbps on Linux using speedtest.net and about 860Mbps under Windows, with a Gigabit internet connection. (Everything else in the apartment is off except my phone.) I would probably not paid attention but, well downloading some games under Windows, well I was getting about 110MBps back in March when I got Gigabit, I was getting about 80MBps yesterday with the same games. (Steam and Rockstar.) So, anyone else get the same or similar results and were you able to tweak Windows to get back your bandwidth?