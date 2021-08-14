Am I the only one? Linux downloads faster than Windows

ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,422
I find this interesting and wanted to see if it is a fluke or not: I have Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS installed and Windows 10 2104 installed and updated on the same computer. I ran the Windows 10 debloat scripts from Christ Titus tech and also set the reserved bandwidth to 0%. I get about 920Mbps on Linux using speedtest.net and about 860Mbps under Windows, with a Gigabit internet connection. (Everything else in the apartment is off except my phone.) I would probably not paid attention but, well downloading some games under Windows, well I was getting about 110MBps back in March when I got Gigabit, I was getting about 80MBps yesterday with the same games. (Steam and Rockstar.) So, anyone else get the same or similar results and were you able to tweak Windows to get back your bandwidth?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,265
ManofGod said:
I find this interesting and wanted to see if it is a fluke or not: I have Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS installed and Windows 10 2104 installed and updated on the same computer. I ran the Windows 10 debloat scripts from Christ Titus tech and also set the reserved bandwidth to 0%. I get about 920Mbps on Linux using speedtest.net and about 860Mbps under Windows, with a Gigabit internet connection. (Everything else in the apartment is off except my phone.) I would probably not paid attention but, well downloading some games under Windows, well I was getting about 110MBps back in March when I got Gigabit, I was getting about 80MBps yesterday with the same games. (Steam and Rockstar.) So, anyone else get the same or similar results and were you able to tweak Windows to get back your bandwidth?
Click to expand...
Both of mine hit the 940mb, what I call, theoretical limit. Sorry!

Also, 60mbit isn't going to account for your missing 30mbyte.
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,307
Not sure their is really much difference. But for the record my Linux install hits 1030 and my win 10 install 943. However I have done no optimization of any kind on my win install. I don't know if its windows reserving bandwidth... or maybe its background downloading who knows. Stuff I don't have to worry about under Linux I guess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top