Am I supposed to see ARP requests from non-router devices?

All devices, except for one, are assigned static IP's. Due to one device requiring DHCP Server to get a functional IP I can control, my router is now set to be a DHCP server. All WiFi devices are using isolated guest network, but there is no way to create VLAN's due to router limitations. When I run TCPDump from my Android device, I see ARP requests with information about 3 devices:

- Router's IP + MAC address

- My Android Device's local IP + MAC address

- Amazon Fire TV Stick's local IP + MAC address



Fire TV Stick is also using isolated via guest WiFi. It isn't rooted, but with available tools, it is heavily debloated, uses local VPN as a firewall + ad blocking + forcing DNS-over-HTTPS. Due to being isolated, there are no Chromecast, DLNA, DIAL, or other Multicast signals that other devices on my local network see in their TCPDump logs from Fire TV Stick. That Amazon Fire TV Stick ARP request is the only signal that all network devices see.



Other WiFi devices do not see each other's ARP request signals, only their own + router + Amazon Fire TV Stick. Is that normal? Amazon Fire TV Stick's ARP request is between itself and router, but why do I see the request on a difference device? Why don't I see other device's ARP requests, only Fire TV Stick's?