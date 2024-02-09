Am I pushing it with 750W and RTX 4090

Hi, I have a 24/7 OC 10850K at 5Ghz and I just picked up an Asus TUF 4090 OC. I don't think I plan to overclock the 4090 but I guess maybe in 2 years if it starts struggling at 4K I would? Anyways my rig also has a ton of HDDs and SSDs. I see there is a sale for a 1200W Corsair RM1200e PSU in Newegg for $169. An 850W of the same line is $139, only 30 bucks cheaper.
I was wondering if am I pushing the 750W PSU too hard with my current build? I have heard if PSUs are pushed, they can briick your entire system which means building a whole new computer? Should I close my eyes and buy the 1200W PSU or is there cheaper alternative that will provide good power and future proofing? I also would hate to rewire the system lol.
