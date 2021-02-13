Am I interpreting this framerate test correctly? If black rectangles are moving across the screen, should I ever see any "overlaps"?

Hello all, I have a JU6500 40" Samsung from several years ago, and while it was so cutting edge at the time and cost me over 800$, I've always been a little wary of the actual quality of the panel. I got it more for the screen real estate than the quality, but now that I'm eyeing a better panel I'm looking into things.For one, I've always wondered at its capacity to actually handle 60FPS as I think I got some tearing before, but after finally getting a 3070, I'm wondering about this test:Should I be witnessing a "gradient" of grey bars at the edges of the rectangles? It's almost as if it's simulating motion-blur. But I'd assume just with properly moving fast black rectangles, there would only be black and white. Yet I am seeing grey vertical bars on the edges. Does this mean it's not "true" 60fps my monitor is displaying? Or is it my eyes playing tricks on me due to PWM or something bizarre like that? My backlight settings are very low.edit: attached a picture from my DSLR at 1/400sec shutter speed.