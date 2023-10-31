I have a 9980XE with an all-core OC to 4.4GHz stable 24/7, on an RTX 2080Ti. Running this way since 2019. Cooling isn't an issue as I have an extreme watercooling setup.



I game at 1440p, but want to change that to probably 4k. I also want to get an OLED TV and use it as a monitor, but that will necessitate a new video card. Recently, with some of the recent game updates, like Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2 and others, I'm finding that slowly but surely games are running too slow. Since I will need to get an RTX 4090 in order to use the OLED TV (because of HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz), my question is this:



If I get an RTX 4090, am I CPU limited with my 9980XE? Or would it be worth it/necessary to invest in an entirely new system with a 13900KS in order to see proper minimum frames from an RTX 4090?



Thanks!