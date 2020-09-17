Am I asking too much for my socket 939 motherboards and such?

Figured it was time to let go of some great socket 939 hardware. Both rigs were still running great before I retired them. The question is, am I asking too much? Most of the old stuff is being sold outside the US. The DDR1 RAM I'm practically giving away. Thoughts?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Rare-Gigabyte-K8NSNXP-939-Motherboard/143739130943
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Gigabyte-GA-K8NS-939-Socket-939-Motherboard/143742795123
https://www.ebay.com/itm/LED-2GB-51...CC-DDR1-CMX512-3200XLPRO-2-2-2-5/143742829678
https://www.ebay.com/itm/AMD-FX-53-Socket-939-2-4-Ghz-CPU/143742776130
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Rare-Gigabyte-K8NSNXP-939-Motherboard/143739130943
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Gigabyte-GA-K8NS-939-Socket-939-Motherboard/143742795123
https://www.ebay.com/itm/LED-2GB-51...CC-DDR1-CMX512-3200XLPRO-2-2-2-5/143742829678
https://www.ebay.com/itm/AMD-FX-53-Socket-939-2-4-Ghz-CPU/143742776130