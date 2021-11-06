Am I analyzing this correctly when comparing my 5950x to the 12900k?

Hello,

So I had the chance to buy the 12900k and I did.

But after watching more and more reviews, I feel that I wouldn't get any real-world benefits by changing.



For instance, even when they show the 12900k beating the 5950x like with Blender B&W test by 8 seconds..that was against a very stock 5950x. Mine with simple PBO , CO, and tweaked limits to keep power and temps under control scores 7 seconds faster than the 12900k. And it also scores almost 30k in CB23 vs there 12900 27k.



Even in Photoshop, the OCed 5950x is not that far behind in real world so since I mostly do Photoshop, Premiere and some gaming (PCVR mostly), I don't see me gaining anything specially when I see the DDR5 situation. Plus in games when not VR I play 4K thus CPU differences are less important at this level. And on top of that, the current DDR4 mobos for the Intel just do not fit my need so even that wouldn't be an option for me.



For all that I am 99% sure I will just sell the 12900k.

What do you feel? Are you in the same boat as I am right now?

Thanks!