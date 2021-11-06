Am I analyzing this correctly when comparing my 5950x to the 12900k?

Hello,
So I had the chance to buy the 12900k and I did.
But after watching more and more reviews, I feel that I wouldn't get any real-world benefits by changing.

For instance, even when they show the 12900k beating the 5950x like with Blender B&W test by 8 seconds..that was against a very stock 5950x. Mine with simple PBO , CO, and tweaked limits to keep power and temps under control scores 7 seconds faster than the 12900k. And it also scores almost 30k in CB23 vs there 12900 27k.

Even in Photoshop, the OCed 5950x is not that far behind in real world so since I mostly do Photoshop, Premiere and some gaming (PCVR mostly), I don't see me gaining anything specially when I see the DDR5 situation. Plus in games when not VR I play 4K thus CPU differences are less important at this level. And on top of that, the current DDR4 mobos for the Intel just do not fit my need so even that wouldn't be an option for me.

For all that I am 99% sure I will just sell the 12900k.
What do you feel? Are you in the same boat as I am right now?
Thanks!
 
I agree that most of the benchmarks I've seen do not take into account PBO or if you are using curve optimizer with a negative offset, etc. Everything I've read about these Intel chips makes it look like they are already being pushed to their limits (both in terms of heat output and power consumption) using stock boost clocks so I doubt there is much overclocking headroom. The AMD CPUs do benefit still from things like PBO and curve optimizer. And, most of the Intel benchmarks I've seen are using DDR5, meaning you need to factor in that huge early-adopter cost or be okay with less performance by going with DDR4.

It really seems like the way to go right now is to stick with AM4 until DDR5 matures a bit. The good thing about Alder-Lake is that there should be plenty of DDR5 kits for sale by the time AMD releases Zen4. Until then, stick with AM4 and maybe even upgrade to a new CPU with 3D Cache next year. It's certainly a LOT cheaper to upgrade the CPU than CPU+Mobo+RAM at the same time.
 
