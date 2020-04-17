Menu
Forums
New posts
Search forums
New posts
New posts
New profile posts
Latest activity
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Log in
Register
Navigation
More options
Contact us
Close Menu
Forums
Real Life Stuff
[H]ot|DEALS
Free Stuff
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
alxlwson<~ Can someone ask this guy to msg me
Thread starter
Setsuna
Start date
41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
#1
S
Setsuna
n00b
Joined
Mar 27, 2020
Messages
1
I want to ask him
If he has an item
20 minutes ago
#2
pendragon1
Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,015
rule #31, you need 100 posts to pm, for a reason. you can put @ before his name to tag him and talk here.
14 minutes ago
#3
magda
Gawd
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
1,022
Setsuna said:
alxlwson<~ Can someone ask this guy to msg me
Click to expand...
NO
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Forums
Real Life Stuff
[H]ot|DEALS
Free Stuff
Top