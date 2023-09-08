Alucryl - Cnc - 3DFX - heatpipes - Retro PC

al_bundy
- Aug 3, 2023
- 10
Hi,
So sorry in advance of my aboriginal really bad english hehe. I come from the banana republic of Germany.
Now i will present my build of my life. I hope u have much antention bcoz u will see over 100 pix. Iam 36years old, and i start with pc things at 1996. In this time i had a 486. But the most nice games didnt worked well at this time bcoz the pc was too weak. My best time was the millennium with Win XP in the time that Sockel A starts . Later i get a new hobby -> Hifi. And much later i open a company. I build watercoolers...
Now i had the possibilities to build a nice retro pc with my cnc machines. Custommade quiet coolingsystem, custommade casecon, custommade pc speakers and Hardware for 3DFX games like Quake, Carmageddon and other games they dont works in D3D. But also Hardware toplay GTA 3 and Co in a high resolution. One of the targets r also Midisound.
All combined in a good design. Material: Copper for the cooler, clear and black Acrylglas and eloxal aluminium. Ok lets start. Version 1.
Asus A7N266-VM
Geforce 2MX
Diamond Monster 3D PCI 4MB
32GB SSD Flashmodul (Kingspec)
Athlon XP 1800+ AXDA 1800 DLT3C
2x 256MB DDR 400 CL3 (Micron 5BG)
DVD UJDA765 Ultraslim DVD Combo
150W Pico PSU
Risercard PCI
Software/Treiber
Windows 98SE
hotfix Q242937.exe
Detenator 56,64
nforce 241
USB driver
uplo...4mft31soqv.jpg
The PC works fine. But i dont have MIDI sound. And sometimes i have some freezes. So i treat the cooling unit and use one more heatpipe. The temperatures r better. But i still have freezes sometimes. And some other issues does exist. But i cant remember. This is why i replaced the Asus A7N-266 VM. Now i use a Biostar M7NCG 400. It have all what i need. But it has a bug. The nforce 2 chipset. Soundlaster emulated dont works. But i didnt know it in this time.
Version 2 Starts. Treated the case that i can use a second PCI Risercard ( the first is for using the Voodoo 1) for a soundcard. I placed the soundcard in the buttom of the case. I select the Soundblaster Live CT 4670. I tried to get Midi with it. But i failed.
1.JPG
Version 3. I still have the freezes, no midisound, and i would like to get more videopower.
So i milled some pockets at the buttom of the tray to being more flexible for soundcards.
Now I can place the soundcard in the buttom of the case in 2 directions. At first I tried the Terratec ESS Solo1. But I failed again.
I bought a Radeon 6800Pro and replace the cooler. I destroy 4pieces of 1mm cuttingtools to mill the passivcooler and the backplate. Actually i try to install the Auriel Vortex 2, and settle the problem with the videocard. I have to use an AGP Risercard for it bcoz i dont have enough space for a videocard. I tried a standard Risercard but it didn’t detect my videocard. I insulate the risercard and finally the pc detect my Radeon 6800Pro. But I have freezes in 3dmark 2001. I will try a factory insulated risercard later and pray that it will works.
And i updated the cooling. Now in this project works 4 heatpipes and i includet the northbridge/IGP. The temperatures r ok.
But i still have freezes. I detect that the picopsu make problems. I changed the pic psu but i still have the same problems. I have less problems if the case is open. So i guess the temperatur in the case is too high for the pico psu. The system works stable with a standard ATX powersuppy. So its strange. I guess i have to install a fan. One fan more to cool the powersupply. The heatsings have a temperatur of 41°C. CPU Temp 49°C.
dT 8K. Its pretty good. The Heatsink have 41°C, so in the case it have almost the same temperatur. I guess its to hot for the pico psu.
This project is really challanging bcoz Software and Hardware have to fits. Actually i invest ~ 400h for CAD and milling the parts and also 400h for Software and drivers... I hope i can finish the project soon. I will try the Auriel Vortex 2, try a new AGP Risercard
and place a fan over the powersupply. I hope i dont get disappointed …. I can work without midisound and without a new videocard. Bcoz i praying for Dosbox to get Midisound hehe. And the games works also fine without high resolution. The IGP Geforce 4MX is not that bad for old games. But the Picopsu have to work... Actually the 2500+ works with 1Ghz. Its stable actually. ... Its so hard to get my dream... ... I hope someone can help me to fix the bugs. … I hope my English is not so ultra bad hehe
Some more Pix... ... Hifi later
