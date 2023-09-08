Alucryl - Cnc - 3DFX - heatpipes - Retro PC

Hi,
So sorry in advance of my aboriginal really bad english hehe. I come from the banana republic of Germany.

Now i will present my build of my life. I hope u have much antention bcoz u will see over 100 pix. Iam 36years old, and i start with pc things at 1996. In this time i had a 486. But the most nice games didnt worked well at this time bcoz the pc was too weak. My best time was the millennium with Win XP in the time that Sockel A starts . Later i get a new hobby -> Hifi. And much later i open a company. I build watercoolers...

Now i had the possibilities to build a nice retro pc with my cnc machines. Custommade quiet coolingsystem, custommade casecon, custommade pc speakers and Hardware for 3DFX games like Quake, Carmageddon and other games they dont works in D3D. But also Hardware toplay GTA 3 and Co in a high resolution. One of the targets r also Midisound.
All combined in a good design. Material: Copper for the cooler, clear and black Acrylglas and eloxal aluminium. Ok lets start. Version 1.

Asus A7N266-VM
Geforce 2MX
Diamond Monster 3D PCI 4MB
32GB SSD Flashmodul (Kingspec)
Athlon XP 1800+ AXDA 1800 DLT3C
2x 256MB DDR 400 CL3 (Micron 5BG)
DVD UJDA765 Ultraslim DVD Combo
150W Pico PSU
Risercard PCI

Software/Treiber
Windows 98SE
hotfix Q242937.exe
Detenator 56,64
nforce 241
USB driver

1.jpg

hardware_iso1.jpg

hardware_iso2.jpg

hardware_draufsicht.jpg

hardware_hinten.jpg

hardware_links.jpg

hardware_vorne.jpg

hardware_rechts.jpg


2.jpg


1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

7.jpg

8.jpg

9.jpg

10.jpg


2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

7.jpg

8.jpg

9.jpg

10.jpg

11.jpg

12.jpg


13.jpg

14.jpg

15.jpg

16.jpg

17.jpg

18.jpg

19.jpg

20.jpg


21.jpg

22.jpg

23.jpg


24.jpg

25.jpg


26.jpg


1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

7.jpg

8.jpg

9.jpg

10.jpg

11.jpg

12.jpg

13.jpg

14.jpg

15.jpg


uplo...4mft31soqv.jpg
1.jpg


1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg


1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg


4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg


7.jpg

8.jpg

9.jpg

10.jpg

11.jpg

12.jpg

13.jpg

14.jpg

15.jpg

16.jpg

17.jpg

18.jpg

19.jpg

20.jpg

21.jpg

tisch.jpg


The PC works fine. But i dont have MIDI sound. And sometimes i have some freezes. So i treat the cooling unit and use one more heatpipe. The temperatures r better. But i still have freezes sometimes. And some other issues does exist. But i cant remember. This is why i replaced the Asus A7N-266 VM. Now i use a Biostar M7NCG 400. It have all what i need. But it has a bug. The nforce 2 chipset. Soundlaster emulated dont works. But i didnt know it in this time.

Version 2 Starts. Treated the case that i can use a second PCI Risercard ( the first is for using the Voodoo 1) for a soundcard. I placed the soundcard in the buttom of the case. I select the Soundblaster Live CT 4670. I tried to get Midi with it. But i failed.

sound_update1.png

sb_live.jpg

1.jpg

1.JPG
1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg
1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

7.jpg


Version 3. I still have the freezes, no midisound, and i would like to get more videopower.
So i milled some pockets at the buttom of the tray to being more flexible for soundcards.
Now I can place the soundcard in the buttom of the case in 2 directions. At first I tried the Terratec ESS Solo1. But I failed again.

I bought a Radeon 6800Pro and replace the cooler. I destroy 4pieces of 1mm cuttingtools to mill the passivcooler and the backplate. Actually i try to install the Auriel Vortex 2, and settle the problem with the videocard. I have to use an AGP Risercard for it bcoz i dont have enough space for a videocard. I tried a standard Risercard but it didn’t detect my videocard. I insulate the risercard and finally the pc detect my Radeon 6800Pro. But I have freezes in 3dmark 2001. I will try a factory insulated risercard later and pray that it will works.

And i updated the cooling. Now in this project works 4 heatpipes and i includet the northbridge/IGP. The temperatures r ok.
But i still have freezes. I detect that the picopsu make problems. I changed the pic psu but i still have the same problems. I have less problems if the case is open. So i guess the temperatur in the case is too high for the pico psu. The system works stable with a standard ATX powersuppy. So its strange. I guess i have to install a fan. One fan more to cool the powersupply. The heatsings have a temperatur of 41°C. CPU Temp 49°C.
dT 8K. Its pretty good. The Heatsink have 41°C, so in the case it have almost the same temperatur. I guess its to hot for the pico psu.

This project is really challanging bcoz Software and Hardware have to fits. Actually i invest ~ 400h for CAD and milling the parts and also 400h for Software and drivers... I hope i can finish the project soon. I will try the Auriel Vortex 2, try a new AGP Risercard
and place a fan over the powersupply. I hope i dont get disappointed …. I can work without midisound and without a new videocard. Bcoz i praying for Dosbox to get Midisound hehe. And the games works also fine without high resolution. The IGP Geforce 4MX is not that bad for old games. But the Picopsu have to work... Actually the 2500+ works with 1Ghz. Its stable actually. ... Its so hard to get my dream... ... I hope someone can help me to fix the bugs. … I hope my English is not so ultra bad hehe

Some more Pix... ... Hifi later
6800.jpg

12.jpg

13.jpg

14.jpg

15.jpg

16.jpg

desktop.jpg
 
Update:
I had no rest last night and once installed the potentiometer and milled the button. I also placed a 40mm fan over the power supply, which meant that the PC no longer just turned off. Currently at standard clock 1833MHZ 54 ° C CPU temp in the closed case and all fans at full load.

I am fully satisfied. The days will come with a few more cables so that I can control all the fans. If all the fans are running at their lowest speed and the box is stable, I'm more than satisfied. Then next year I only have to install the riser card with the new graphics card on the hardware side. That will be another number because the case temperature will rise again quite a bit due to the graphics card.

The milling of the button was again a bad number. The used Alucast was pretty much smeared. Already after 3 seconds there was built-up edges. So I had to sacrifice a single tooth cutter with a polished flute, which offered suboptimal cutting quality despite the finishing pass. But it doesn't matter. When it is anodized, you can hardly see it. The anodizing takes place in January.

I am currently testing the stability with one of two low-speed fans. So far no problems with 1500MHZ.

poti1.jpg

poti2.jpg


The riser card was still in the States Wednesday noon and was here Friday noon.

Kp how they did that .... Anyway. Riser card is built in and the Radeon 6800Pro runs like clockwork.

Currently I am doing more benches because of the fan and the potentiometer. The 40mm power supply fan must turn to 100%.

Otherwise the box will go out again 🙁

Currently I'm at 50 ° C @ 1Ghz with Graka. At 1.8Ghz I will probably scratch the 60 ° C mark. Doesn't interfere with the graphics card and CPU.

I hope that both case fans can still turn to 50%. They are then in an inaudible area.

I'm really happy that the riser card works and that the system is now stable. The 40mm fan makes a bit of noise, but ok.

You have to accept a smear. The rotary knob will be anodized in January.

Project Dosbox then later. This is a new big thing for me. I have to have a clear head for that.

1.jpg


2.jpg


3.jpg


4.jpg


So, the 1GB patch for Windows 98SE is now running.

Since I was successful in terms of sound technology with the P4MAM-V, and mobile CPUs with TDP are an option, I bought a P4M with 2.4 GHz. Unfortunately it only ran at 1.2Ghz. The fault is a fixed multi on 10. The Celerons don't have that. So I bought a Celeron that also ran at 2Ghz. However, I can't set Vcore in the bios. So I had to use a soldering iron.

I had to unsolder an SMD resistor (R22), which didn't seem that easy at first because the component is only about 1x2mm in size. But in practice it wasn't a problem. In addition, the IC (Hip6302) that is responsible for the Vcore must be modified. To be precise, a pin needs to be removed. VID 4. This gives us a fixed Vcore of 1.2V

In practice, with a standard 1.6V core, I have a power consumption of 85W under load. After the Vcoremod I am now at a very good 60W under load. That means around 25W less TDP, which helps me extremely. Because of the high housing temperature, cooling is an extremely important factor so that the power supply does not break down. At 60W I am even slightly below the value of a Mobile Bartons 1800+ without any major loss of performance. (previous configuration)

In the meantime I have dismantled everything again and am now waiting until I can measure the board. The heat pipe cooler and a new IOShild for the case/board are then constructed. Finally, the recording for the Msata module must be constructed as a new hard drive as well as the sound card.

This would mean that my retro dream PC would be finished and fully functional, which after 9 years is about time. lol
Big thanks to TZK who told me that I should unsolder the R22 and raise pin 1 on the HIP6302.



1.png



2.png



3.jpg



4.jpg



5.jpg
 
Things aren't looking bad for project completion. I would like to complete the project by the end of the year. I did some tests with the MSI P4MAM-V, especially with a V-mod where you have to unsolder an IC pin from the mainboard in order to reduce the Vcore in the BIOS. The Mobile Celeron 2.5Ghz is fast enough for all applications.



So I measured the board and inserted it into the case in CAD. Furthermore, there should now also be FrontUSB, the ENSonic SB128 PCI was installed and the cooling was updated. I will have to mill new radiator bodies for the CPU and chipset and I will use 2 pieces. Continue to use the 5mm heat pipes that are currently in there. I still have to order a 6mm pipe.



It looks like a new window needs to be put in because the power supply has moved to a different location. The fan must be placed directly above the power supply. Unfortunately. It is too hot in the case for the power supply. Allegedly. By changing the platform I save about 20W TDP. In addition, normal ram modules can no longer be installed because they collide with the graphics card. So I had to organize low profile RAM that I found at Electromyne. Currently there are 2 pieces. PC3200 512MB modules in it. Unfortunately they are no longer available on the market. However, I found 256MB modules at Elektromyne. That's enough for everything I want to do. The highest requirement is GTA Vice City.



The Msata 256GB still gives me a bit of a headache. The system lags a bit every now and then. I'll have to see if it's actually the disk and if so, whether it can be patched somehow. There are now 2 spare parts for each component. If something breaks, I can easily replace it. The exception is a PCI riser card of which I only have a replacement card and the AGP riser card from the States which is completely overpriced at 100 USD. But I hope that everything will last for the next 20 years.



Definitely no advantage if you're stuck in the early 2000s. You waste a lot of money and time on electronic waste. But at least we got there soon. Dos works, 3DFX support and games up to 2005 can be played smoothly with the highest compatibility. Incl. Midisound/FMSynth. It's probably one of the longest PC projects ever but whatever. Looks good, is quiet and fun.



I'll try to mill the 3 aluminum parts next month. Then I can send them to the Nickler and have the parts anodized straight away. Among other things, the rotary knob of the pot.

1.png


2.png


3.png
 
