Alucryl - Cnc - 3DFX - heatpipes - Retro PC

Update:I had no rest last night and once installed the potentiometer and milled the button. I also placed a 40mm fan over the power supply, which meant that the PC no longer just turned off. Currently at standard clock 1833MHZ 54 ° C CPU temp in the closed case and all fans at full load.I am fully satisfied. The days will come with a few more cables so that I can control all the fans. If all the fans are running at their lowest speed and the box is stable, I'm more than satisfied. Then next year I only have to install the riser card with the new graphics card on the hardware side. That will be another number because the case temperature will rise again quite a bit due to the graphics card.The milling of the button was again a bad number. The used Alucast was pretty much smeared. Already after 3 seconds there was built-up edges. So I had to sacrifice a single tooth cutter with a polished flute, which offered suboptimal cutting quality despite the finishing pass. But it doesn't matter. When it is anodized, you can hardly see it. The anodizing takes place in January.I am currently testing the stability with one of two low-speed fans. So far no problems with 1500MHZ.The riser card was still in the States Wednesday noon and was here Friday noon.Kp how they did that .... Anyway. Riser card is built in and the Radeon 6800Pro runs like clockwork.Currently I am doing more benches because of the fan and the potentiometer. The 40mm power supply fan must turn to 100%.Otherwise the box will go out againCurrently I'm at 50 ° C @ 1Ghz with Graka. At 1.8Ghz I will probably scratch the 60 ° C mark. Doesn't interfere with the graphics card and CPU.I hope that both case fans can still turn to 50%. They are then in an inaudible area.I'm really happy that the riser card works and that the system is now stable. The 40mm fan makes a bit of noise, but ok.You have to accept a smear. The rotary knob will be anodized in January.Project Dosbox then later. This is a new big thing for me. I have to have a clear head for that.So, the 1GB patch for Windows 98SE is now running.Since I was successful in terms of sound technology with the P4MAM-V, and mobile CPUs with TDP are an option, I bought a P4M with 2.4 GHz. Unfortunately it only ran at 1.2Ghz. The fault is a fixed multi on 10. The Celerons don't have that. So I bought a Celeron that also ran at 2Ghz. However, I can't set Vcore in the bios. So I had to use a soldering iron.I had to unsolder an SMD resistor (R22), which didn't seem that easy at first because the component is only about 1x2mm in size. But in practice it wasn't a problem. In addition, the IC (Hip6302) that is responsible for the Vcore must be modified. To be precise, a pin needs to be removed. VID 4. This gives us a fixed Vcore of 1.2VIn practice, with a standard 1.6V core, I have a power consumption of 85W under load. After the Vcoremod I am now at a very good 60W under load. That means around 25W less TDP, which helps me extremely. Because of the high housing temperature, cooling is an extremely important factor so that the power supply does not break down. At 60W I am even slightly below the value of a Mobile Bartons 1800+ without any major loss of performance. (previous configuration)In the meantime I have dismantled everything again and am now waiting until I can measure the board. The heat pipe cooler and a new IOShild for the case/board are then constructed. Finally, the recording for the Msata module must be constructed as a new hard drive as well as the sound card.This would mean that my retro dream PC would be finished and fully functional, which after 9 years is about time. lolBig thanks to TZK who told me that I should unsolder the R22 and raise pin 1 on the HIP6302.