oblongpolygon
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2017
- Messages
- 108
Simple quick question...
Is anyone able to recommend some alternatives to EVGA Precision X1 software, simply for fan control purposes.
I'm able to explain I think why Precision X1 sucks... if necessary.
Ideally, the software will:
Is anyone able to recommend some alternatives to EVGA Precision X1 software, simply for fan control purposes.
I'm able to explain I think why Precision X1 sucks... if necessary.
Ideally, the software will:
- start automatically, when Windows 10 loads,
- start minimised, and hopefully without even a splash screen,
- remember fan control settings, after a restart / shutdown,
- allow for fan control based on temperatures.