Alternatives to EVGA Precision X1 software, simply for fan control?

oblongpolygon

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 4, 2017
Messages
108
Simple quick question...

Is anyone able to recommend some alternatives to EVGA Precision X1 software, simply for fan control purposes.

I'm able to explain I think why Precision X1 sucks... if necessary.

Ideally, the software will:
  1. start automatically, when Windows 10 loads,
  2. start minimised, and hopefully without even a splash screen,
  3. remember fan control settings, after a restart / shutdown,
  4. allow for fan control based on temperatures.
Precision X1 is able to do #4 but because it doesn't do #1 - #3 above (even when configured to) it requires constant administration of settings.
 
