Alternatives to Adobe Acrobat Pro?

My version of Adobe Acrobat XI Pro is getting rather old and now that Acrobat has gone completely to a subscription model, it's too expensive. I use Acrobat mainly to do OCR and scanning of PDFs. I like some of the advanced features as well found only in the Pro version.



Are there any cheap or free alternatives to Acrobat Pro? I've come across some sites offering cheap Adobe Acrobat product keys. I'm guessing these are for pirated or cracked versions. Are these safe?