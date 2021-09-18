Alternative to Samsung Game Tuner?

I recently retired my old phone, a Galaxy J7 2016 and switched to an a02s in order to change to a cheaper carrier.On my old phone I made heavy use of a nice app called Samsung Game Tuner, in order to cap the framerate in games, or lower the resolution of games in case they ran poorly or drained the battery too intensively.But Samsung Game tuner isn't compatible on my newer model of phone.I poked around a lot and see that the modern equivalent is called the Samsung Game Launcher, however going to the Galaxy store to install it, i'm greeted with a message saying that my phone is not compatible with it.I also tried side loading the .apk for it and that wouldn't work either.Does anyone know of another app that might be able to achieve the same things that woulf work on my a02s?