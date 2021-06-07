Alternative (cheaper!) to Autonomous For Motorized Standing Desk? Also, Has Anything Beaten the Aeron Yet?

Hey everyone, I am awfully jealous of my partner's Autonomous motorized standing/sitting desk. No matter how often I get up and stretch, I'm always in pair before 2pm. I'm finally going to make the leap and get a standing desk. Does anyone know of an alternatives, hopefully cheaper motorized standing desks?



Of does anyone have experience with a Varidesk setup? I have looked into that, but I think I'll have a monitor issue. I think a Varidesk would have been fine when I was an attorney with a single monitor, but now I'm doing internet marketing and managing overseas dev teams, so I need 3x 27" monitors.



That's why the Autonomous Smartdesk is the only thing I can find that's going to suit my needs, multiple monitor support (I have no wall behind me so no mounting options) and motorized sitting/standing.



Also I'm going to get an Aeron for my work chair. I'm a bit out of the loop, but nothing has beaten the Aeron yet, right? I can find a used one somewhere so I don't spend an arm and a leg



Any suggestions or tips?