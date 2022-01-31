Alternate ways of playing games.

Inspired by SNESDrunk's "Unconventional Ways to Play Classic Super Nintendo Games" videos. (You should definitely check SNESDrunk out).







Finding alternate ways of playing a game, whether by doing a self-imposed challenge, or just playing a game differently than it was intended, are a good way of spicing up games you've played hundreds of times.







I'll start with the 30 Melon Challenge in Yoshi's Story, where you try to get all of the 30 Melons in each level, and NO OTHER FRUIT. It's basically like Hard Mode for the game. Particular Mushroom has a video that goes into more detail.



