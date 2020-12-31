Alphacool Supernova 1260 ( Or Phobya, same thing ) for external water box project

Hello to all and I hope I find you all in good health in these crazy timesSo I'm doing a project to build a water box. This because I decided I didn't want to be limited by cases for this.So I'm at the moment of ordering radiators and I was deciding on 2 x 560mm HWLabs GTR 560s ... or 3 x 480s EK XEs.But meanwhile, I saw the Alphacool 1260.For the price of 1 HWLabs GTR 560, I can get 2 x 1260s. And that got me thinking.Do any of you worked with this rad or has some feedback if it's a good solution?Do you think 2 x D5s will be able to deal with these beasts?Thank you so much.