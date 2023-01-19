Alphacool releases new reservoir, looks like a winner.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
768
Alphacool's latest reservoir, or distroplate, or manifold, looks pretty slick and comes in at a fair price relative to similar entries on the market. I like the fact that these look premium and are generic distros rather than specific to a case. Good to see someone seriously competing with EKWB in this space. Unfortunately it looks like Alphacool continues to insist on badly designed mounting systems. I am still a buyer and cannot wait to design a loop around one. Here is the article https://www.techpowerup.com/303808/alphacool-unveils-core-distro-plate-series and here is the store link https://www.alphacool.com/AtsdCustomCategories/index/type/productstream/ps/117

What do you all think?

What do you all think?
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,301
So, it's a reservoir, pump-top and distribution plate all in one?

That's pretty convenient.

I'm not really a fan of clear plexi for anyhting (I've always opted for black acetal when able) and I'll probably continue to use traditional tube reservoirs, soft tubes, and no distribution plates, but it is great that there are more options for those who want them.
 
