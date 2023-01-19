Alphacool releases new reservoir, looks like a winner.

Smoked Brisket
- Feb 6, 2013
- 768
Alphacool's latest reservoir, or distroplate, or manifold, looks pretty slick and comes in at a fair price relative to similar entries on the market. I like the fact that these look premium and are generic distros rather than specific to a case. Good to see someone seriously competing with EKWB in this space. Unfortunately it looks like Alphacool continues to insist on badly designed mounting systems. I am still a buyer and cannot wait to design a loop around one. Here is the article https://www.techpowerup.com/303808/alphacool-unveils-core-distro-plate-series and here is the store link https://www.alphacool.com/AtsdCustomCategories/index/type/productstream/ps/117
What do you all think?
