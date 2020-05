Alphacool Aurora full coverage waterblock for AMD rx 5700 xt reference gpu. Not even a month old, gpu died from a volt mod, noone has a replacement in stock so the block is for sale. Kept my temps at 47c full load... Block is brand new, used for less than two weeks...come with all the mounting hardware... I also have two ekwb 90 degree 10/13 fittings I can throw in for extra...