Alphabet's Wing to pass 100,000 drone delivery milestone this week

"Alphabet's Wing to pass 100,000 drone delivery milestone this week"

"Delivery drone company Wing will surpass 100,000 customer deliveries by the end of this week, the company said in a a blog post. Wing is an Alphabet subsidiary that develops technology for drone-based deliveries."
"The deliveries in Logan have included 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 children's snack packs, 1,200 roast chickens, 2,700 sushi rolls, and 1,000 loaves of bread, Wing said."

might as well just take helicopters and make them remote controlled.

I can say with full confidence that if I start hearing any drone noise where I live (it's a semi-rural area) out comes the rifle and down goes the drone(s).

I'll wager you'll be facing some pretty insane lawsuits if you start shooting drones out of the sky.

I'm not actually sure why you feel the need to destroy other people's property, sounds like you may have unresolved anger management issues.
 
Guaranteed they all have numerous cameras and are selling high res data to the highest bidder.
 
