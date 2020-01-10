Alphabet’s Chief Legal Officer Stepping Down Amid Investigation

    Hmm, no clue about this one myself:

    "Her essay also said that Mr. Drummond had other extramarital relationships with women at the company after they split. At the time, Mr. Drummond said he had never started a relationship with “anyone else who was working at Google or Alphabet.”


    In his farewell note, Mr. Drummond did not mention any of the claims.

    “I know this company is in the best of hands, and I am excited for what the future holds for Google, for Alphabet and for me,” he wrote."

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/10/technology/david-drummond-google.html
     
    erek, Jan 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM
