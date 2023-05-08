Alphabet to unveil A.I. updates at Google I/O, showing off creative writing and coding capabilities

erek





Is Multi-Bard the Commercialized AutoGPT?
"Internally, the company has worked on a multi-modal version called “Multi-Bard,” which uses a larger data set and solves complex math and coding programs, according to separate documentation viewed by CNBC. The company has also tested versions called “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard.”
Google also plans on expanding on its “Workspace AI collaborator,” including discussing template generation in Sheets and image generation in its Slides and Meet products. In March, the company said it would be giving access to AI capabilities in Gmail and Google Docs to a small number of users as part of a test, with plans to bring additional generative AI features to its Meet, Sheets and Slides applications.
One image, viewed by CNBC, showed a Slides sidebar with a chat box that allowed a user to enter text with the option to “create” an image based on the words.
Additional updates include use cases to image recognition tool Google Lens. The company will show advancements to “multi-search” for camera and voice, after last year allowing users to ask questions about what they’re viewing in images.
Outside of the AI sphere, Google will show off its new foldable phone, The Pixel Fold, as CNBC previously reported. The company claims the Pixel Fold will have “the most durable hinge on a foldable” phone and will offer a phone trade-in option. Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized.
A Google spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment."
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/08/google-io-to-feature-ai-updates-showing-off-palm-2-llm.html
