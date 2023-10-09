Alpacool Apex Stealth Fan with Metal Fan Blades

Igor of Igorslab is breaking the story on these fans.

He claims them to be revolutionary, with static pressure and airflow at low noise levels that previously has never been seen, and compared to other fans like Noctua's NF-A12x25 he may have a point.

https://www.igorslab.de/en/alphacool-apex-stealth-metal-power-fan-in-an-exclusive-review/

Reportedly AlphaCool had to completely reinvent the wheel with these fans. I bet they won't be cheap, but they seem pretty awesome. Just don't stick your fingers in them while they are running at full speed!
 
These fans look pretty bad ass. I think they going to go for around $30 each which is not too crazy for a high end fan. I am not willing to drop $300 to replace all my fans for them tho.
 
