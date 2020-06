I was using Aura Sync and having so much trouble with it. My Ryujin was loud as hell. It kept crashing my computer and I kept raging. I finally gave in and downloaded Armoury Crate after one more reformat since it's rooted and asked me to install it. Voila. No more issues. Ryujin is quiet as a mouse after Armoury Crate updated the firmware on it. Back in love with ASUS. Just wanted to share. =)