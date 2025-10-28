erek
“We recently saw a YouTuber test the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X with Bazzite, a Linux distribution similar to Valve's SteamOS. At 17 W TDP, the Xbox Ally X achieves about 47 FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Windows, compared to 62 FPS on Bazzite. At 13 W, Windows gets 35 FPS, while Bazzite reaches around 37 FPS. In Hogwarts Legacy, performance jumps from 50 FPS on Windows to 62 FPS on Bazzite at 17 W. At 35 W, the gap narrows to 5 FPS, with Bazzite still leading. Additionally, Bazzite delivers a more consistent frame rate, avoiding the frequent dips seen on Windows. When Valve decides to roll out SteamOS to the public, we might see an uptick of Linux gamers to a point where making a Windows-exclusive title is no longer a common case.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342337/almost-90-of-windows-games-run-on-linux-notes-report
