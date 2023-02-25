Almost 40+% of domestic tasks could be done by robots ‘within decade’

"Hertog compared the optimism about domestic robots to that surrounding self-driving cars. “The promise of self-driving cars, being on the streets, replacing taxis, has been there, I think, for decades now – and yet, we haven’t been able quite to make robots function well, or these self-driving cars navigate the unpredictable environment of our streets. Homes are similar in that sense,” she said."

5000.jpg


Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technol...c-tasks-could-be-done-by-robots-within-decade
 
I'd estimate that 99.9999% of currently hyped ai is based on "ml", which is basically automated finding of correlations.

Hence, one should remember that correlation does not imply causation before trying to apply the technology.
 
I’m still waiting for science to deliver a toaster that is capable of actually toasting on the first go.
It’s either just warm slice off bread or a charred husk carbonized yeast corpses.
 
