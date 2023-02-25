Almost 40+% of domestic tasks could be done by robots ‘within decade’

erek
Does it matter?
"Hertog compared the optimism about domestic robots to that surrounding self-driving cars. “The promise of self-driving cars, being on the streets, replacing taxis, has been there, I think, for decades now – and yet, we haven’t been able quite to make robots function well, or these self-driving cars navigate the unpredictable environment of our streets. Homes are similar in that sense,” she said."
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technol...c-tasks-could-be-done-by-robots-within-decade
