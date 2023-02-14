Almost 30 Years Later, Clean Mod Improves Voodoo Graphics Performance Up To 15%

6MB Voodoo graphics mod bringing some awesome performance uplift

“Bits und Bolts mentions that he intends to create a second daughterboard to upgrade the FBI memory as well (giving the card 8MB of RAM), but that project will have to wait for a second video. For now, he tested the 6MB card in …”

1676352143142.jpeg


Source: https://hothardware.com/news/clean-mod-improves-voodoo-graphics-up-to-15
 
I had the Miro Hiscore 3D Voodoo 1 board back then. It came with 6MB from the factory. It was the European version of the Canopus Pure 3D in the U.S. which did the same.

I never had any other Voodoo1, so I never knew how much difference that 6MB made.
 
