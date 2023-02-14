Almost 30 Years Later, Clean Mod Improves Voodoo Graphics Performance Up To 15%

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,436
6MB Voodoo graphics mod bringing some awesome performance uplift
“Bits und Bolts mentions that he intends to create a second daughterboard to upgrade the FBI memory as well (giving the card 8MB of RAM), but that project will have to wait for a second video. For now, he tested the 6MB card in …”
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/clean-mod-improves-voodoo-graphics-up-to-15
“Bits und Bolts mentions that he intends to create a second daughterboard to upgrade the FBI memory as well (giving the card 8MB of RAM), but that project will have to wait for a second video. For now, he tested the 6MB card in …”
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/clean-mod-improves-voodoo-graphics-up-to-15