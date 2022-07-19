Allergic to Logitech MX Master 3 wheel

This may be highly unusual, but I wondered if anyone else experienced something similar with this mouse.



I got the mouse when it first came out. Shortly after daily driving it as my primary desktop mouse, I started developing dry and crackly skin on the inside of my right index finger and the side of my middle finger facing the index finger. At first, I thought it was the dishwashing detergent drying out my hands, but then I found it odd that my hands were not affected anywhere else.



After switching the mouse out to a Logitech with a rubber scroll wheel, the symptoms improved and eventually vanished. I thought I was going crazy, so I switched the MX Master 3 back in as the daily, and voila, a few days later, I got the same cracked, painful skin in the same spots.



I was never diagnosed with a metal allergy, but I know my mom is allergic to nickel. According to hardware support at Logitech, there is no nickel in the metal scroll wheel of the MX Master, but something in the alloy is not settling right.



Has anyone else experienced similar allergies to peripherals before?