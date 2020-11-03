Alleged Surface Pro 8 Engineering Sample Sold On EBay With Intel Tiger Lake CPU And 32GB RAM

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,718
"With that being said, if this is a legit prototype, the main question that many will ask is when will it be released? The Surface Pro 7 launched in October 2019, which means that the Surface Pro 8 is running a bit behind schedule. However, we haven't seen any news in the channel suggesting that a release is imminent, so we could be looking to early 2021 or beyond before customers get a chance to lay hands on Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 convertible.
We’d also be interested in who was the unlucky Microsoft employee that let this device slip through the cracks…"
https://hothardware.com/news/allege...ype-sold-on-ebay-with-tiger-lake-and-32gb-ram
We’d also be interested in who was the unlucky Microsoft employee that let this device slip through the cracks…"
https://hothardware.com/news/allege...ype-sold-on-ebay-with-tiger-lake-and-32gb-ram