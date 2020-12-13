Alleged AMD EPYC 7003 128-Core 2P Zen 3 System Cranks Insane Cinebench R23 Score

"All that parallelism should give AMD a leg up on very wide CPU loads that require a lot of hardware threads. Zen 3's improved single-thread performance will no doubt bolster EPYC's performance as well. Last month, Intel compared its new Ice Lake-based 32-core Xeon processors to the 64-core EPYC 7742 and claimed that the Xeons thumped AMD despite having fewer cores. Most of those loads required the higher memory bandwidth afforded by Xeons and the AVX-512 instruction set. That situation hasn't changed with Zen 3, so Intel might still have a few edge case wins. Regardless, AMD looks like it will be even more competitive in the server space once Milan EPYC CPUs launch."

https://hothardware.com/news/128-core-zen-3-epyc-cinebench
 
Competitive only if the big players sell servers with the chips in them....Dell/HPE/Cisco et cetera
 
Mega6

The "old guard" dumb ass corporate purchasers will just continue to buy intel because "nobody ever got fired for buying intel". Hopefully they get fired.
 
