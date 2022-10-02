Alleged AMD Desktop CPU Roadmap Leaks Out: Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache In Early 2023

https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-7000...00-ryzen-7000g-apus-desktop-cpu-roadmap-leak/

"The next major update to the family will come in the form of the X3D or 3D V-Cache parts which are mentioned but it looks like these chips might slip into early 2023"

The article mentions Threadripper 7000 model numbers appearing in some database somewhere and 7000G APUs coming next year.

It's WCCFTech, so you know, take it as seriously (or not) as you wish.
 
If anything those slides would make me think that more 3D variants of the Zen 3 parts, possibly on 6nm instead of 7nm like they have moved the console parts over too.
 
I wonder if the 3D cache version will actually run cooler. Since it's stacked higher, the heatsink spreader does not need to be as thick.
 
early 2023 was always the plan for the 3D variants...they're not going to release those 1 month after the non-3D CPU's
 
